NNL Relegation Playoffs: Aluo Hails Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf

The board of Nigeria National League (NNL) has commended Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Yusuf for accepting to host the 2023 NNL playoffs scheduled to hold from August 6-10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The Chairman of the NNL, George Aluo in a statement made available to the media on Tuesday, July 25, described the Governor’s gesture as a huge boost for the development of the national league which remains the main foundation of Nigerian football.

According to the NNL boss, the governor by his gesture has demonstrated his passion for the growth of Nigerian football and sports in general.

“We, the board of the NNL want to thank the governor and good people of Kano state for accepting to host the 2023 NNL playoff in Kano. We are delighted to receive the huge support of the Kano state government in moving Nigerian football forward and we appreciate your support,” he said.

Eight clubs will be involved in the relegation playoffs which will determine the four teams that will remain in the NNL and the four teams that will be relegated in the Nationwide League.

“We’re happy that the 2023 NNL relegation playoffs will hold in Kano State with eight clubs participating to determine which of the four clubs will be relegated to the lower league,” NNL boss noted.the

The eight clubs involved in play off are ABS FC (Ilorin), Sokoto United FC (Sokoto), FWC Champions FC (Abuja), Adamawa United FC (Yola), Hensard FC (Yenagoa), Ikorodu United (Lagos), Smart City FC (Lagos), and Edel FC (Awka).