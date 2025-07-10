NNL Playoffs: Doma United Coach Apologises Over Post-Match Comments

The Technical Adviser of Doma United FC, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has publicly apologised for comments made in the aftermath of his team’s 2-1 loss to Yobe Desert Stars FC during the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) Promotional Playoffs in Asaba.

In a statement released earlier today, Coach Onigbinde clarified that his earlier remarks during the post-match press conference were misquoted and misinterpreted.

He expressed deep regret over any misunder – standing that may have arisen and offered an unreserved apology for the controversy. “I want to sincerely apologise for my actions in the aftermath of the post-match press conference interview,” Onigbinde said.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the organisers, and I take full responsibility for the outcome of the match.” The defeat has put Doma United FC in a crucial position heading into their final group match against Barau FC of Kano, a game that will decide their promotion hopes to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2026 season.

Coach Onigbinde, known for his passionate and driven approach to football, expressed optimism in his team’s ability to bounce back and fight for promotion.

“I am an advocate of results, and with the strength of my club and the resilience of our chairman, I do believe we will overcome all difficulties in our last match,” he added.