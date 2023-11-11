NNL, NPFL And The Home-based Eagles

Football development is not a one day’s job. It is indeed a deliberate plan overtime with a good systemic template. The results might not show in a short run but in the long run, planning for development will always yield good fruits. I recall that the Senegalese football federation had huge plans for its age grade football and the leagues in the country.

In the late 90s and early 2000, the federation sent most of its players to France and also had the leagues well-monitored with plans to strengthen the senior national team. Their developmental plans worked and so at the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002, the national team exploded. They defeated France, defending Champions, 1-0 in the opening game, played 1-1 with Denmark and also 3-3 with Uruguay in the last group game.

They beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time to earn a berth to the last eight. The team lost to Turkey 1-0 after 120 minutes of football to bow out. It was deliberate. And only recently, Senegalese football is on the rise again. The senior football team won the AFCON title just as their U-17 and U-20 teams won at their respective levels.

At the last World Cup in Qatar, the exploits of Morocco did not come as a surprise to people who monitor their development closely. The developmental steps being tak- en by Morocco was in the open and the country swept all the football trophies on the continent. The male and female teams also won club title on the continent. The female national team lost only in the final of AWCON to South Africa’s Bayana Bayana.

That was after they defeated the highly rated Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semis. So, at the World Cup, Today, the Nigeria National League starts in Lafia with Nasarawa United hosting Zamfara United at the Lafia City Stadium in a Conference C encounter. Other fixtures are expected to take place a week after – November 18, 19 and 20 – in various Conferences. The NNL is the second tier of the country’s domestic league and currently, George Aluo, is the chairman.

The football Federation should not underestimate what the country could benefit from this league because budding talents good enough for the age grade national teams and even the Super Eagles could be found in the league. I was at the Remo Stadium in Ikenne for a pre-season competition and I saw Beyond Limits, an NNL side, drilling top Nigeria Premier Football League teams including Shooting Stars.

The players are wonderful. They have great skills and good knowledge of the game. The crowd was entertained. It was an indication that if the NFF has an existing scouts, they could pick players from these lower leagues and start development from there. There is a deliberate need to give close attention to the NNL and even the NLO. Young raw talents could emerge and rise to the global stage. Interestingly, the NPFL is also not getting enough attention.

The elite league has partners and no title sponsor till date. There are no plans for the league. The calendar has been in shambles until the current board came in to stabilize it but it is yet to be sorted. It was great that the NPFL got broadcast right only during the week and I hope similar thing will happen to at least the NNL. Nigeria’s league is fashioned after the English and they always run the EPL games and the Championship games live.

That should also be target for the NFF as other logistics issues are being sorted. Nigerian clubs are used to crumbling in the early stage of continental competitions just as the national home- based team is yet to win the CHAN competition. This means Nigeria is nowhere in the rankings of top nations in African football. With only three AFCON title won and the last was in 2013, the country’s bragging right in football is fading off.

There must be strategic plans to focus on the domestic leagues, the academies, the schools and grassroots in general to fish out hidden talent to boost the country’s football. The NLO, NNL and the NPFL should stand as feeders to the Super Eagles and so it is expected that the leagues are well monitored to get the best talents and an enabling environment is created.

Players should be made to spend at least minimum of three years in a club and there should be strict measures on issuance of players transfer certificate. The fraudulent practices in the NFF secretariat over transfers have to stop and the time is NOW!