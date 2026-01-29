NNL, NALCOMA Recommend Life Ban For Dubious Referees

The Board of the Nigerian National League, led by George Aluo, has received commendations for securing sponsorship for the second-tier league.

Additionally, a life ban has been recommended for referees and club officials who undermine the integrity of the game. This announcement was made at the conclusion of a one-day midseason retreat held at the Remo Stars International Stadium in Ikenne.

The event was organised by the Nigerian National League Board and the Nigerian National League Club Owners and Managers Association (NALCOMA). It was reaffirmed that George Aluo has provided proper direction for the league, which has led to increased interest from sponsors.

According to Mr Godwin Enakhena, the Chairman of NALCOMA: “We commend the George Aluo-led Board for restoring confidence in the league, which is now attracting corporate sponsors. The standard of the league has improved, there is better welfare for players, matches are being streamed live, and there is less violence.”