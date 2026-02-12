NNL: Lobi Stars Get Nod To Move To Makurdi

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has approved the McCarthy Stadium in Makurdi, Benue State, as the venue for the home matches of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi.

The NNL management gave the permission after inspections were carried out that deemed the stadium facilities satisfactory.

McCarthy Stadium is a 5,000-capacity seater located in the Wadata area of Makurdi metropolis.

Chief Operating Officer of the League, Mr. Danlami Alanana, who stated this, said McCarthy Stadium now has minimum requirements that meet the League’s standard.

“For now, we are impressed with the upgrades they have. We visited and have seen what they have.”

“Recall the same venue was chosen for the opening match of the season, but we disapproved of it because of their failure to put basic facilities in place. What they have now is better,” he stated.

Mr. Alanana warned that the permission to use the McCarthy Stadium is provisional and can be withdrawn if the standard is not maintained, noting that the NNL shall keep monitoring the facilities.

Lobi Stars, who adopted the Lafia City Stadium in Nasarawa State, will now relocate to the McCarthy Stadium to play hosts to teams in the remainder of their home matches from the 14th of February, 2026, when the 2nd Stanza of the league will commence.

They will host first Doma United Football Club of Gombe.