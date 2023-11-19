NNL Introduces Secret Assessor To League Venues

The Leadership of the Nigeria National League will deploy secret assessors to all league venues starting from Matchday 1 fixtures. Revealing this in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the League, Emmanuel Attah, said this is to ensure that the league is played in accordance with the international standard.

Attah who was the Former FCT FA Chairman said: “It’s the resolution of the present Board of the Nigeria National League to organise the best league ever. To this end, we have resolved to monitor every aspect of the league matches,” he said.

“We are introducing secret assessors to every match venue, to furnish us with relevant information on what must have happened at match venues.” The former Super Eagles Coordinator said it is no longer business as usual, as they are poised to deal decisively with anyone that tries to bring the game to disrepute.

The 2023/2024 NNL season began last week with a single match in Lafia between Nasarawa United and Zamfara United. The latter won by a lone. Other Match- day 1 fixtures will be played this weekend.