NNL chairman appoints Ogunseye media aide

The chairman of the Nigeria National League, George Aluo, has appointed seasoned Lagos based sports journalist and one time Sportsville producer, Tayo Ogunseye, as his media aide. Ogunseye, who recently penned a deal with leading international Sports outfit, AfroSport has covered several international sporting events with the most recent being the 2023 AFCON tournament in Côte d’Ivoire and African Games in Ghana. Vastly experienced in TV production, Ogunseye had a great deal of accomplishments at Sportsville on Channels TV, Silverbird TV and NTA before pitching tent with Afrosport. The Ondo state born journalist who is an avid scrabble lover is also the incumbent Publicity Secretary of PANASA, the African Scrabble governing body

