NNL Chairman Aluo Hails Gusau Over Tenure Extension

Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), George Aluo, has expressed appreciation to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, for granting him a tenure extension, praising the move as an opportunity to consolidate the reforms he has initiated within the country’s second-tier football league.

Aluo, who spoke in Asaba during the ongoing NNL Super 8 Playoffs, said the decision was a vote of confidence in the transformation agenda he embarked upon since taking charge of the league.

“When I was appointed the chairman of the NNL, I vowed to turn the league around and implement major reforms,” Aluo said. “Before we came on board, match officials were owed for a minimum of two years. We paid all outstanding indemnities and ensured new season payments were made. I also inherited staff who were owed four months’ salaries—clearing those debts was my first step to motivate the workforce.”

One of the major reforms Aluo introduced was the introduction of live match broadcasts, a policy that he believes significantly enhanced transparency and competitiveness.

“We made it mandatory in our rules that matches must be streamed live. We partnered with a reliable streaming service to ensure every game was accessible to fans and scouts.”

Aluo noted that the improved standards allowed clubs to compete fairly, with quality teams able to win matches away from home – an unusual feat in previous seasons.

He cited the example of Beyond Limits FC, a youthful side made up of 16 and 17-year-olds, who clinched the NNL title under his leadership.

In addition to financial stability and improved officiating, the NNL under Aluo also focused on capacity building, conducting workshops for coaches and media officers of all 36 participating clubs before the season commenced.

Aluo also commended competitiveness and organisation of Super 8, describing it as a benchmark for the league’s progress.

“I am not disappointed with the standard of play. Until the very last round of games, no team had secured promotion—that speak volumes about how competitive the Super 8 has become,” he remarked.