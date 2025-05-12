NNL Chairman Aluo Commends Referees For Fair Officiating, Applauds NFF Monitoring Team

Share

…..Strong Officiating Boosts Confidence in 2024/2025 Nigeria National League Season

Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Mr. George Aluo, has expressed satisfaction with the level of officiating witnessed during the past weekend’s fixtures across the country, applauding the referees for their professionalism and impartiality.

According to Aluo, the fair conduct of the match officials played a key role in producing credible results and enhancing the integrity of Nigeria’s second-tier league.

In a statement released after the matchday, Aluo highlighted that the quality of officiating allowed visiting teams to secure valuable away wins — a trend that reflects growing trust in the league’s transparency and competitiveness.

“I want to commend our referees for doing a good job this weekend. They really handled all the matches professionally without fear or favour,” Aluo said.

“Their unbiased officiating made it possible for Sporting Supreme to record a 3-2 away victory against Basira FC, while Sporting Lagos beat Abakaliki FC 3-2 on the road. Ijele FC also suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Smart City.”

He emphasized that this development sends a strong message to participating clubs — that fair play is the new standard, and matches will be decided solely on performance.

“This shows that teams can now prepare well ahead of their matches, knowing that once they play well, they won’t face any undue advantage from the host teams through officiating. I urge our referees to maintain this positive momentum as the 2024/2025 season winds down,” Aluo added.

The NNL chairman also gave high praise to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, and his monitoring team for their vital role in maintaining order and discipline among match officials.

“It’s equally important that I commend the NFF monitoring team for a job well done. Their presence at match venues has significantly improved officiating.

Referees are now more cautious and professional, knowing that any form of misconduct will attract strict sanctions from the football authorities,” he noted.

With the 2024/2025 Nigeria National League season approaching its climax, stakeholders are hopeful that the consistent standard of officiating and strict oversight will continue to strengthen the league’s credibility and overall appeal.

