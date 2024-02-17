NNL Boss, Aluo, Woos Sponsors

The Chairman of the Nigerian National League George Aluo has appealed to Corporate bodies and individuals to embrace the League because of its unique nature in the country’s football development.

Aluo who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Thursday said the League remains the most important League in the country, because it is the only league that take teams from both the Nigeria Premier League and Nigeria Nationwide League.

“This is how important the league is, and deserves all the special attentions from corporate sponsors.” The NNL boss said: “We have zero percent tolerance for hooliganism and the ones we have noticed, were dealt with immediately.

Referees indemnities were taken care of promptly, the teams are doing well because they have very conducive environment to play the matches.”