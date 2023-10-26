NNL Board Postpones League Kick-off Date

The board of the Nigeria National League has announced the postponement of the kick-off date of the 2023–2024 league season to a yet-to-be- announced date.

The league, originally planned to kick off on Saturday, October 28, was postponed to enable clubs to conclude registration for the new season.

According to a statement by the NNL, the board, in arriving at the decision, took into cognizance the inability of teams to meet the Wednesday, October 25, registration deadline because of the economic situation facing the country.

“We regret to announce that the 2023/2024 league season, originally planned to kick off this Saturday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has been postponed to a new date, which will be communicated to teams once clubs finish formalization of the registration process.”

The statement explained that with the latest development, clubs are now advised to conclude their registration on or before November 3, 2023, noting that once registration is concluded, the board of the NNL will announce a new date for the commencement of the league.