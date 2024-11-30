NNL: Abakaliki, Madiba clash in season opener

Share

This will be a step up -Aluo

The 15,000 capacity Pa Ngele Oru- ta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, will today witness the opening hostilities of the Nigeria National League as Abakaliki FC clash with Madiba FC of Lagos in what has been dubbed the star match. Abakaliki FC, nicknamed “The Rice Boys,” and Madiba FC of Lagos, known as “The Oshodi Boys,” are in Conference B of the NNL this new season. Abakaliki FC, formed in October 2024 by the Ebonyi State Government, will face a stiff challenge from Madiba FC, who finished third in the NNL Super 8 tournament in Enugu last sea- son. Madiba FC boasts an experienced coach in Solomon Bala with 80% of their players retained from the previous season. On the other hand, Abakaliki FC is led by experienced coach Ifeanyi Onyedika, who has previously coached defunct Ebonyi Angels, Dolphins, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, and Briller FC of Enugu.

With the full backing of Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and the presence of two-time Distinguished Senator Obinna as its Chairman, Abakaliki FC is poised to spring surprises in front of their home fans. The match is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams having the potential to secure a win. Other teams in Conference B are Solution FC of Anambra, Rovers of Calabar, First Bank of Lagos, Osun United, Gateway United of Ogun, Kun Khalifat FC of Owerri, ABS of Ilorin, and Sporting Lagos. NNL Chairman, George Aluo, on Fri- day said the new season would be an improvement on the last one. “In all aspects we expect a step up because we had a seminar with all the relevant stakeholders as part of the preparation for the new season. So, I am confident this will be a much better sea- son that the last one,” Aluo said

