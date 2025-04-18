Nnewi Hausa Community Seeks Govt Recognition

Share

The Hausa community in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has called on the State government to grant them proper recognition and protection to enable peaceful co-existence with members of the host community.

The appeal was made recently by the leader of the Hausa community in Nnewi, Salihu Suleiman, during his inauguration as the Sarkin Hausawa Nnewi and Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Anambra South Senatorial District.

Suleiman also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a separate polling unit for the Hausa community in the area to enhance their political participation and representation.

He said, “Eighty-five percent of Northerners vote in Anambra State, but the majority of our people are not registered in one location.

“We have about three thousand of us living in Ama Hausa area of Nnewi, yet there is no permanent polling unit for us here. We’re appealing to INEC to establish one to make it easier for us to exercise our voting rights.”

He further urged the government to fulfill its campaign promises to the Hausa community.

“During elections, politicians make a lot of promises to our people, but after elections, those promises are forgotten. They should remember that Hausa people live here, we support them, and we deserve recognition and cooperation.”

Suleiman disclosed that his journey to becoming leader of the Hausa community began on June 12, 2024, when he was appointed Sarkin Hausawa Nnewi and Chairman of Northerners in Anambra South.

He pledged to serve as a bridge between his people, the government, and the host community, while ensuring that members of the Hausa community remain law-abiding.

He emphasized the need for mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence between the Hausa and their host community, calling on relevant authorities to collaborate in fostering harmony.

The new monarch also expressed gratitude to Governor Charles Soludo for his efforts in tackling insecurity and for his developmental strides across the State.

