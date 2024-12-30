Nnewi Community Confers Ngige High Chieftaincy Title

Share

…as Ngige proffers solution to insecurity

The entire Nnewi community, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has conferred a former Governor of the State, Senator Chris Ngige, a High Chieftaincy title, in recognition of his remarkable achievements in road construction during his 34-month short-lived tenure as Governor.

Ngige who also served as the Minister of Labour and Employment from November 2015 to May 2023, was conferred the title of “Otiwaluzo N’Nnewi,” meaning ‘Trailblazer in Road Construction’.

The conferment was performed by referred Nnewi Monarch, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III, with the support of members of his cabinet, during the 2024 Ofala cultural festival at his palace.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media office in Abuja, Ngige recalled that Igwe Orizu III offered him the title way back in 2007, but he did not take it because of his desire to seek another opportunity to serve his people in government.

Reminiscing further, the former Governor said he was elected into the 7th Senate where he represented Anambra Central from 2011 to 2015 and thereafter, accepted an appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment in November 2015, holding the office for eight years uninterrupted until May 29, 2023.

He said: “I waited until I finished active public service as a Minister before taking this title. But the good thing is that my name has been in the nominal roll since 2007. So, I am an old Ichie (High Chief).

“Ichie Otiwaluzo N’Nnewi’ connotes that this man is a Trailblazer in Road Construction. I built so many roads in Nnewi. In fact, starting from Adazi, coming down here to Nnewi was motorable when I was Governor.

“We constructed from Nnewi to Ihembosi, Ozubulu, and then, to Okija. Before my administration, that road was impassable. There was even a gulley on the road, which we reclaimed and built a bridge to connect the federal highway from Onitsha to Ihiala.

“At that point in time, we encountered the Mmili Ele in Nnewi, which was a perennial sore point for road builders. If you build it, after six months, erosion wipes everything away. We now did erosion control at Mmili Ele, with a big hanging bridge that passed there, before we built a road on top of it. It is something remarkable.”

According to Ngige, his administration reconstructed other dilapidated and impassable roads in Nnewi, such as Bank Road and 100 Foot Road, and awarded and flagged off the contract for the Onitsha-Oba-Nnewi road before leaving office.

The former Minister maintained that he really merited the title given to him by the people of Nnewi, judging by his exploits in road construction when he served as the Governor of Anambra State.

Commenting on the perennial insecurity in the country, which recently assumed a very dangerous dimension in Anambra State, Ngige recommended the adoption of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches by the government in tackling the menace.

He called for more funding for security at all levels, stressing that spending more money on equipment and logistics for security agencies, would get security under control, whether at the national or state level.

He said: “When I was the Governor of Anambra State, I adopted kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to enhance security. I mobilised the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with equipment, including communication gadgets, because at that time you could hardly contact Onitsha or Ihiala from Awka. There was no communication then.

“Regarding the non-kinetic approach, we reached out to all the bad boys and offered jobs to those who wanted to work. We paid them N30,000 monthly at that time. That N30,000 is worth about N2 million now. Those who refused to turn a new leaf were taken out kinetically.

“So, what I am saying is that we have to employ the young men. We equip them with skills. A lot of them do not have hope for the future and that is why the bad people find them easy to recruit.

The government should go into competition with the non-state actors in recruiting these boys. If you recruit them and pay them well, you have tamed kidnapping.”

Earlier, Igwe Orizu described Ngige as an illustrious son of Anambra State, saying that Nnewi people were proud of him, having benefitted immensely from his achievements in public office, especially his giant strides in road construction when he was the Governor of the State.

