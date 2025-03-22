Why Nnamdi Kanu Apology In Court – Wife

Share

The wife of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mrs Uchechi Kanu has explained the reasons behind her husband’s apology regarding the events that transpired in Justice Binta Nyako’s court.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that shortly after Kanu’s appearances in court on Friday, March 21, the defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi pleaded to address the court as he apologized on behalf of his client, saying they are now at a place where they must apologize to Justice Binta Nyako, the prosecution team, and his lawyers.

However, speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, Kanu’s wife stated that the status of her husband’s new counsel, Chief Agabi, demanded that he address the court regarding the events at Justice Binta Nyako’s court, which she said shook the foundations of the Nigerian judiciary.

The statement read, “In court today, my husband, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, acknowledged the necessity for Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, the new lead counsel, to address the court of Justice James Omotosho regarding what transpired at Binta Nyako’s court, which shook the foundations of the Nigerian judiciary.

“These clarifications were duly delivered by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN—a towering figure, twice Attorney-General, twice Minister of Justice, and a former Senator.

“Chief Agabi, stepping into Onyendu’s brief, acted to smooth over the ruffled feathers in certain segments of the bar and bench, caused by Onyendu’s legitimate, anger-fueled outbursts against Justice Binta Nyako’s court, which led to her recusal.

“Chief Kanu Agabi’s stature made it necessary; he could not represent Onyendu without restoring the decorum expected of the Abuja bench and the judiciary as a whole.

“Remarkably, Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the matter, also apologised to Onyendu for the prolonged delays and mishandling of his trial over the years, acknowledging his ordeal at the hands of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“Chief Agabi’s intervention was strategic, balancing Onyendu’s fury with the dignity of the court.

“I suggest we read the full text of the statement before offering comments. Chief Agabi spoke in his own personal capacity, and his vision for an amicable resolution (dialogue) and peaceful co-existence. It is not rocket science.”

