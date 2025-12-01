New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife…

Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Commends Gov Otti’s Courageous Support

Uchechi Kanu, wife of detained Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has publicly expressed deep appreciation to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for visiting her husband and for what she described as years of consistent support and advocacy.

In a statement shared on her official X handle, Uchechi noted that Governor Otti has been “the most consistent and sincere voice” speaking up for Nnamdi Kanu in Alaigbo, stressing that his interventions have stood out for their clarity and purpose.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She emphasized that true advocacy often requires confidentiality, maturity, and courage, adding that while public noise may dominate discussions, “substance will endure, and the work of justice will proceed with clarity and dignity.”

Uchechi Kanu reaffirmed her appreciation to the Abia Governor, saying his solidarity “is deeply valued” and that the family acknowledges his continued efforts toward justice for her husband.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

It’s Clear Why Clubs Keep Bringing In Frank Lampard
Read Next

MTN Nigeria Wins Four Awards At 2025 Consumers Value Awards