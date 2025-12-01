Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Commends Gov Otti’s Courageous Support

Uchechi Kanu, wife of detained Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has publicly expressed deep appreciation to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for visiting her husband and for what she described as years of consistent support and advocacy.

In a statement shared on her official X handle, Uchechi noted that Governor Otti has been “the most consistent and sincere voice” speaking up for Nnamdi Kanu in Alaigbo, stressing that his interventions have stood out for their clarity and purpose.

She emphasized that true advocacy often requires confidentiality, maturity, and courage, adding that while public noise may dominate discussions, “substance will endure, and the work of justice will proceed with clarity and dignity.”

Uchechi Kanu reaffirmed her appreciation to the Abia Governor, saying his solidarity “is deeply valued” and that the family acknowledges his continued efforts toward justice for her husband.