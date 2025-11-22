Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife Blasts Supporters Over Social Media ‘Theatrics’

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, wife of detained Indigenous People Of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed displeasure over the conduct of some individuals who visited her husband following his relocation to Sokoto prison.

In a stern X message on Friday, Uchechi confirmed receiving information about her husband’s transfer about three hours earlier but lamented that those who saw him failed to brief her directly.

According to her, instead of giving the family accurate updates, the visitors rushed to social media to publicize the development.

She warned that such behaviour was unprofessional and insensitive, especially at a time when the family was dealing with the emotional weight of Kanu’s life imprisonment sentence.

“Those who went to see him today did not give me any update on his transfer. Rather, they ran to social media to broadcast it,” she said.

Uchechi cautioned that if those around the case did not conduct themselves properly, she would “stress” them with her own stress, urging them to “sit up” and act in a civilized manner going forward.

“Enough of your theatrics! Be warned!” she added.