Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumes In Abuja Court

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu resumed on Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that the court, led by Justice James Omotosho, granted the request of the Federal Government for witnesses to testify behind screens.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, April 29, the Defence Counsel, led by Kanu Agabi, told the court that he had 22 members on his team. The judge, however, said he wouldn’t approve more than the 13 he had listed.

Four senior advocates have joined the defence team, namely: Audu Nunghe, Joseph Akubo, Emeka Etiaba, and Onyechi Ikpeazu.

The case, featuring terrorism and treasonable felony charges, was originally instituted in 2015 following Kanu’s arrest in Lagos.

Major setbacks have held the case down for almost a decade, making it impossible for the prosecution to call witnesses and present exhibits until Tuesday.

