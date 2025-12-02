The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, on Tuesday met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to secure the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting comes just days after Governor Otti visited Kanu at the Sokoto prison facility, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence.

Otti went alongside Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; the Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Otti’s meeting with President Tinubu is considered part of the ongoing engagement process with the aim of securing the release of the detained leader of Nnamdi Kanu.

READ ALSO:

Governor Otti has consistently maintained that resolving Kanu’s case remains a priority for his administration.

Following his visit to Sokoto, the governor said the state was pursuing an agreed strategy to secure Kanu’s freedom through all legitimate avenues. “While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on, the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said through his media aide. Tuesday’s meeting with President Tinubu is believed to be part of the governor’s ongoing political and legal push to achieve a resolution to the long-running matter.