Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Has Nothing To Do With S’East Security – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, said the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention and insecurity in the South-East are two different issues.

Speaking during a media chat to celebrate his third anniversary as Governor, Soludo, who is among those who have been calling for Kanu’s release, noted that the release of Nnamdi Kanu is different from the issue of security.

New Telegraph recalls that Kanu has been in detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) for about five years since the Nigerian government arrested him in Kenya despite calls from different quarters for his release.

Some people who are calling for the release of the IPOB leader argue that it will reduce the level of insecurity in the South-East.

However, Soludo said that his continued appeal for the release of the IPOB leader is to have him around so that he could be a part of a broader discussion to decide the future of the Igbo people.

The governor recalled that whilst he continued his appeal for Kanu’s release, a whole lot of the Simon Ekpa and some of his band of criminals took over and turned the things into a killing spree, just killing people with reckless abandon.

“Nnamdi Kanu for me is for us to have a conversation of a long-term future for the Igbos and that is a different conversation.

“For the criminals who are kidnappers, we have given them an olive branch, come out, we will train you, we will empower you, we will rehabilitate you, if you don’t we take you out.”

