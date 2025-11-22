Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Sentence’ll Worsen Insecurity In S’east – Nwodo, Ohanaeze, Massob, Others

Many prominent Nigerians and the family of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have condemned his sentencing and also rejected his transfer to Sokoto correctional centre, lamenting that the sentencing may worsen insecurity in the South East. This followed the revelation by a legal consultant to the IPOB leader, Aloy Ejimakor, who noted that Kanu has been transferred to Sokoto.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, a judgment that had left many bewildered. Reacting to the judgment, a former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, declared that the conviction and sentencing of Kanu will likely worsen the security situation in the South East.

Also commenting, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) condemned the judgment, describing it as tribally motivated. In his submission, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Abia State 2027 Governorship Aspirant, Chief Mascot Uzor-Kalu (MUK), appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider a fair and just resolution regarding the conviction.

This was just as the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, expressed deep disappointment over the life imprisonment.

A former President of the pan-Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, who also spoke on the matter, described the conviction as a travesty of justice. Ejimakor on X yesterday said that Kanu was moved from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja less than 24 hours after he was handed a life sentence by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court. Ejimakor, however, stated that the relocation would further distance Kanu from his legal team and family members.

Family raises alarm

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, however, rejected his transfer to Sokoto correctional center, saying that his safety is not guaranteed in the caliphate facility. Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who raised the alarm, alleged that the relocation of the IPOB leader to Sokoto was a veiled plot to eliminate him.

“They have secretly relocated Nnamdi Kanu to Sokoto prison with the intention to kill him by denying him access to his personal physicians. “Kanu is on special medication, which is being managed by a private doctor after his failed health.

Now they want to go back to the old order of administering drugs to him. This is a plan to finally kill him, and we are opposed to it. “Nigeria should not kill Nnamdi Kanu for seeking justice for his people. He committed no crime to warrant this torture,” Emmanuel cried out. He called on the international community to hold President Tinubu and the federal government of Nigeria responsible should anything happen to the IPOB leader.

Nwodo insists on political solution

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, also a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a chat with Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, reiterated the earlier call by Igbo leaders for a political solution to the problem of Kanu.

He picked holes in the trial of Kanu by some Nigerian courts, insisting that the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in contravention of international laws to which Nigeria is a signatory to had earlier been ruled against by a court in Nigeria, yet Kanu was not freed.

He said, “This imprisonment will not change the security situation in the East; if anything, it can only make it worse. “But we’re hoping that our people, knowing that he has a right of an appeal that Nnamdi Kanu can go to the Court of Appeal and we still have the Supreme Court; should maintain peace, go about their business and let us allow the court process to be brought to an end if the government does not want to step in.”

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that Igbo leaders did nothing to intervene in the matter. He said, “The Igbo leadership, we have always maintained that a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s problem is critical for security in the South East.

“A lot of criminal elements use this as an excuse that they are fighting for Biafra and for the release of Nnamdi Kanu to cause mayhem. “The economic hardship imposed by sit-at-home on Mondays has had devastating economic effect in the South East.

This is a part of the country where people go out on a daily basis for their sustenance and losing one day in a week means a lot to what they will be able to eat that day because it’s when they get out that they find means to feed their family that day. “So that (sit-at-home) will stop if Nnamdi Kanu is out.

There will be no need for a sit-at-home, there will be no need for people to attack those who go about their legitimate duties on Mondays because they are enforcing sit-at-home, and under that cover they are raiding people’s shops and homes.”

MASSOB condemns life sentence

The leader of MASSOB Comrade Uchenna Madu in a statement, said that the judgment was already premeditated and that a script that had already been written and delivered by Justice James Omotoso who he described as ‘tribalist.’ He said, “President Bola Tinubu has finally set Nigeria on irredeemable fire. He has finally shot the Nigeria state on her deteriorating foundation.

MASSOB knows that this is not justice but a vengeance from a man playing the script loaded with pathological hatred and jealousy against Ndigbo using Nnamdi Kanu as a standard for Igbo attack. “We saw the no pretense and open anger and tribalistic nature of Justice Omotosho during his bias and evil ruling, sentencing Nnamdi Kanu to his master’s prison.

“Nigeria sentenced Kanu to life imprisoment for words spoken from foreign soil after illegally kidnapping him from Kenya, ignoring a United Nations ruling demanding his release, and prosecuting him under a law that no longer exists. “The real crime of Mazi was his bold exposure of the radical Islamic jihad consuming Nigeria and the government’s symbiotic relationship with the Islamic jihadist.

That message, once controversial, is now undeniable.” The Movement also contended that Justice Anthony Mrima had, in a judgment, ruled that the abduction of Kanu from Kenya was a denial of his fundamental rights. MASSOB noted that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was seized in Kenya in 2021 not extradited, but illegally rendered.

“MASSOB was aware that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in their opinion released in both 2022 and 2025 stated that the deprivation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s liberty is arbitrary. They maintained that appropriate remedy is his immediate release.

Mascot Uzor-Kalu appeals for Tinubu’s intervention

Commenting on the life jail sentence handed to Kanu via a statement he issued in Umuahia, Chief Mascot Uzor – Kalu underscored the need for executive intervention to preserve national unity by tempering justice with mercy.

He expressed confidence that the President’s intervention can deliver a peaceful and equitable outcome. “The nation is watching, and history will remember how leadership responds in times like these. I firmly believe there is still room for a measured executive action that could restore hope and calm tensions across the region,” he stated.

The former Chief of Staff in Abia State described President Tinubu as a man with a listening ear, capable of considering appeals that promote peace and national unity. “I know the President as a man who listens and takes into account the welfare of the nation. I believe he can exercise the wisdom and discretion necessary to address sensitive matters constructively,” he said.

He highlighted the need for dialogue and reconciliation in handling high-profile cases. MUK, stressed that the judicial outcome, while binding, should not preclude the exercise of executive discretion in the interest of national harmony.

Ohanaeze condemns sentence

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, called for calm and on all well-meaning Nigerians to join in the effort to appeal to Tinubu for a political solution and national reconciliation. In a statement signed by Dr Ezechi Chukwu, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and made available to Saturday Telegraph, Ohanaeze said it is equally alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the Southeast, much of which is tied to the prolonged conviction of Kanu.

Ohanaeze said that Kanu’s incarceration has become a flashpoint for unrest, frustration and youth radicalisation, and continued hard-line responses will only deepen instability. “Beyond the legal questions, the Igbo nation is deeply troubled by the pattern of harsh treatment meted out in this case, which many perceive as reflective of ethnic bias,” Ohanaeze said.

Conviction premeditated

Uwazurike Chie f Goddy Uwazurike lamented that the outcome has further put the nation’s judiciary on the spot in the international community.

According to him, the judgment appears faulty on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts and that the presiding judge failed to demonstrate neutrality in the course of the trial. He stated that during his appearance in one of the proceedings in 2021, he expressed doubts regarding the ability of the judiciary to dispense justice in the case.

“I appeared in court several times on this Kanu matter. I made two statements which came crashing into my mind yesterday. During one of my appearances, I asked if justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done and I told the court that the Nigerian Judiciary is on trial before the court of the world,” he said. Commenting further, he said, “The two actually summarize the judgment of Justice Omotosho.

In the first place, any one in year 1 law class will tell you that the burden of proof of evidence in a criminal trial is strictly beyond reasonable doubt.”

It’s unfair, say Pogu

On his part, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, described Kanu’s conviction as unfair when compared to lighter prisons sentencing of terrorists by the nation’s law courts. Pogu however maintained in an interview that Kanu’s brush with the law would eventually be resolved politically in the future.

He said, “It’s a court judgment which could be considered as harsh given that killers of the Boko Haram/ISWAP and the Fulani herdsmen militia were never sentenced for imprisonment of more than 20 years. “The Igbo nation and Nigerians with balanced consciousness will consider the disparity with great concern.”