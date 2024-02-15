Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Anambra Community Leader To Court, Demands N50bn

One of the legal counsel to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has dragged the President-General of Oraifite Improvement Union, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Vincent Dike, to a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja over alleged defamation.

In the suit number CV/1224/24, sighted by New Telegraph on Wednesday Ejiofor slammed the sum of N50 billion damages, challenging him for various defamations made against him.

Recall that on February 4, 2024, Dike had addressed members of the Oraifite community, including the monarch, at a press conference, in his capacity as the President-General, where he made some utterances and allegations against the person of Ejiofor.

Ejiofor averred that during the press conference, Dike made a wide range of “false, defamatory and highly injurious” comments/remarks concerning him, which publications were widely read by his professional colleagues, friends, clients, associates, religious leaders/members, and family members.

In the suit, notice for immediate retraction of these offending publications was immediately served on Dike vide his known telephone/WhatsApp number, by Ejiofor’s solicitors, which letter was duly received by Dike.

He said till date, Dike who is fully aware that the publications he made against him were false in every material and highly defamatory, has refused, neglected and declined to retract these offending publications, hence his resolve to challenge the infractions before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Ejiofor said he is seeking among other germane reliefs: “that the court directs Mr Vincent Dike, to publish a full retraction of the utterly defamatory publication, in at least three national dailies/newspapers with nationwide and global circulation; an order directing Vincent Dike to publish an express, unambiguous and unqualified apology to Ejiofor in at least three national dailies/newspapers with nationwide and global circulation; an order directing Vincent Dike to forthwith publish a written undertaking not to publish any similar or further libel of and concerning Ejiofor.”

Other reliefs sought include: “a compensatory payment of ₦50,000,0000,000, as general damages Ejiofor suffered on account of the defamatory publications; and further payment of ₦100,000,000, being the cost of the suit.”

The suit was signed by Chinwe Umeche, Esq., Head of Chambers/Managing Partner in the chambers of I.C. Ejiofor – Ugochinyere Chambers.

However, the suit is yet to be listed for hearing.