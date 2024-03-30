Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Debunks IPOB Funded Through Sports Betting

Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lead counsels of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has refuted the claims that the pro-Biafran group sources its funds through crowdsourcing and sports betting.

Debunking the news report in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, Kanu’s lawyer described the allegations as absurd and untrue.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) disclosed that terrorist groups in Nigeria, including Boko Haram, ISWAP, IPOB, bandits, and other similar groups, are funded in part by international crowdfunding, online transactions, and sports betting.

The NFIU disclosed in its newsletter how affiliates in 22 countries who have formed at least 27 businesses under the group’s name facilitated the receipt of cash by IPOB and Eastern Security Network(ESN).

Six of the registrations were made in the United Kingdom and seven were registered in the United States, according to the financial unit.

READ ALSO:

It further stated that more than $160,000 that IPOB had raised through crowdsourcing went to media, broadcasting, and transmission companies in the UK, South Africa, and Bulgaria.

Ejimakor denounced the news, claiming that someone was fishing in dangerous waters.

Posting on X, he wrote: “It’s incredible to claim that the IPOB (which is LEGAL globally) is funded through sports-betting & crowd-funding. The sports-betting part is false & laughable.

“The crowd-funding part sounds like #GoFundMe which has never happened. Someone is fishing in troubled waters. #FreeMNK”