Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother To Tinubu: Silence Over Case Means Weakness

Following the continued silence of President Bola Tinubu, the family members of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said the President is weak.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Kanunta, Kanu’s brother said President Tinubu’s lack of response to the IPOB leader’s trial was a show of weakness.

According to Kanunta, Tinubu’s lack of response suggested that his administration supported insecurity in the Southeast.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “@officialABAT your silence towards #MaziNnamdikanu case is a sign of weakness and failure in your administration, meaning an approval of insecurities in SE through @Govhopeuzodinma.”

New Telegraph reports that Kanu’s brother’s outburst can not but be connected to Kanu’s bail being denied by the Abuja Federal High Court.

An expedited hearing on Kanu’s case was mandated by the court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s principal attorney, had earlier stated that the IPOB leader would never be put through a trial without a fair trial.

The declaration, according to Ejimakor, is irreducible minimum for Kanu and therefore non-negotiable.