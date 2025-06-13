Nnamdi Kanu’s Broadcast Disrupted S’East Economy — DSS

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday that the broadcasts by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), contributed significantly to economic paralysis in the South-East region.

The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative referred to as Mr. DDD for security reasons, testified before Justice James Omotosho, with the evidence led by the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

In his testimony, Mr. DDD stated that Kanu’s broadcasts incited the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order through its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

Mr. DDD further detailed how Kanu allegedly smuggled a radio transmitter into Nigeria, hidden among household items to avoid detection. According to him, the transmitter, which was not declared to the Nigerian Customs Service, was concealed at the home of one Benjamin Madubougu in Ihiala, Anambra State.

He remarked, “From my investigation, the defendant’s broadcasts directly contributed to economic paralysis in the South-East, as they fueled the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

“The defendant used the radio to incite members of the public against the Federal Government. We obtained a search warrant, searched Benjamin’s residence, and recovered the transmitter along with other items, including firearms, cartridges, Biafran currency, and Indian hemp.”

The court accepted into evidence a certified true copy of the search warrant issued by the Ihiala Chief Magistrate Court on October 28, 2015. A video recording showing Kanu inspecting the smuggled transmitter was also submitted and accepted, despite initial objections from the defense team, led by Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

In the video played in open court, Kanu was seen praising the transmitter as a “game changer” and referring to it as a “nuclear weapon” for Biafra. He further warned South-East residents not to defy IPOB’s sit-at-home order scheduled for May 31, 2021, threatening violence against any violators.

The prosecution presented a flash drive containing 18 video clips and 16 radio broadcasts attributed to Kanu, which the court admitted into evidence. Additionally, a statement from Benjamin Madubougu was presented, wherein he admitted that Kanu did not provide any customs documentation for the imported transmitter.

The court also admitted a publication from Vanguard newspaper, which reported that an alleged ESN member claimed Kanu ordered the collection of 2,000 human heads for burial rites, although only 30 were reportedly acquired. The defense objected to the admissibility of the newspaper article, but the court accepted it along with a certificate of compliance.

Furthermore, the prosecution requested the court to inspect the container holding the transmitter and other related items at the DSS facility in the Presidential Villa, and this request was granted without opposition.

Justice Omotosho ruled that the court would visit the DSS premises to inspect the container and adjourned further proceedings. He emphasized that the court is obligated to thoroughly examine all evidence in the pursuit of justice.

