Nnamdi Kanu Writes Trump Over Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has written a letter to United States (US) President Donald Trump over the Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Kanu disclosed how he survived several assassination attempts from the Nigerian government, informing President Trump that the killing of Christians has extended to the Southeast, with the killing of several Igbos.

In the letter, the pro-Biafran leader Kanu informed the US President of a hidden genocide against Judeo-Christians in Southeastern Nigeria, adding that the Nigerian government weaponised insecurity to demonise IPOB.

The letter reads, “I extend warm greetings to you in the name of the Judeo-Christian faith and values we both hold dear. As a practising Jew and a believer in the Judeo-Christian heritage that shaped Western civilisation, I was honoured to attend your campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 2020.

“Your bold declaration on October 31, 2025—that the United States is “prepared to act” militarily and cut aid if Nigeria fails to protect its Christian population—has ignited hope in the hearts of millions who have been abandoned by the world. You have seen the truth: Christians in Nigeria face an existential threat.

“I write to you now to reveal that this genocide is not confined to the North—it has metastasised into the Igbo heartland, where Judeo-Christians are being systematically exterminated under the guise of counter-terrorism.

“I am Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a peaceful, non-violent civil rights movement rooted in Judeo-Christian principles. Since 2015, I have survived four documented assassination attempts by the Nigerian state.

“On 20 June 2021, I was forcibly abducted from Kenya in an extraordinary rendition operation—an act that violated Kenyan and international law, as condemned by a Kenyan High Court ruling (Petition No. E282 of 2021).

“Despite this ruling, I was illegally transported to Nigeria and thrown into solitary detention in Abuja, without a valid subsisting charge and for the sole crime of defending my people’s right to life, faith, and self-determination under international law.

“The same extremist-backed forces you have condemned in the North—Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militias—operate with state complicity in the South-East and Igbo-speaking territories of Benue, Kogi, and Delta.

“But here, the Nigerian military itself is the primary perpetrator, shielded by a false narrative that blames victims. These atrocities are irrefutably documented.

“Since my illegal rendition, Nigeria has declared IPOB a “terrorist organization” despite zero evidence of violence (confirmed by the U.S. State Department, 2021).

“Orchestrated “unknown gunmen” attacks using state-backed militias, then blamed IPOB.Killed over 2,000 Igbo youths in “counter-terrorism” operations (Intersociety, 2021–2025). This is Rwanda’s playbook: create chaos, blame the victim, justify extermination,” he said.