Nnamdi Kanu: The Courage To Say ‘I’m Sorry’

To say ‘I’m sorry’ takes a deep, sober introspection of one’s past and present station in life; the burden one carries on their shoulders and head; doing away with the righteous indignation of ‘I did no wrong’; abandoning one’s ego, and summoning the will power and courage to show contrition. It’s difficult to admit any wrong, and apologise in private, how much more in public, with all eyes on you:

From family members, friends, colleagues, associates, the ethnic nationality, the entire nation, and the global community watching in awe, disbelief, anger and even spite.

In such circumstances, one can’t escape being accused of compromise, abdication, abandonment, surrender, and betrayal of the cause and struggle promised and pledged to uphold and defend with the last drop of blood, no matter the obstacles placed on the path.

Apropos, here we’re, talking about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who maybe accused by his followers in the agitation for a “Republic of Biafra,” of compromising the cause of his Igbo kit and kin in five states of the South East zone, and in areas with a sizable number of Igbo population.

Kanu, a Nigerian-British citizen – facing charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism allegedly committed against the Government and people of Nigeria – has been in and out of courtrooms, and back to the solitary confinement at the Department of State Services (DSS) facilities in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Yet, the IPOB leader – on his long road to being hunted, arrested, detained, and tried in courts – has repeatedly stated, affirmed and declared not to fall victim to those contraries and contradictions; and there’s been no indication or inclination to suggest otherwise.

Rather, Kanu has hardened his position as he takes on the authorities as the enemies of his people; chastises some ethnic nationalities as “slaves” and subservient to another born-to-rule ethnic nationality; and characterises Nigeria as a “zoo” where citizens are marginalised and treated like animals.

That “zoo” labelling has gone viral, and parroted by critics to despise Nigeria and its governing authorities. Kanu has also railed against the Judiciary, and the judges presiding over his alleged offences, as corrupt and compromised, and called for their recusal, and reassigning of his case to new judges, who had sooner suffered the same indignites as the previous trial judges.

Kanu’s every reason to be angry at the trial judges, who have intermittently adjourned his case, for months unend, and returned him, again and again, to the DSS holding facilities, instead of a Correctional Centre he has pleaded for to no avail.

What’s more, the judges and DSS operatives have imposed restrictions on Kanu’s freedom of speech; allow him access to a limited number of visitors in weeks or months; and display a tendency to deny him medical services even in obviously-severe conditions.

This has led Kanu to allege that the judges are teleguided by the authorities wanting to hinder a quick resolution of his case, or simply wishing him dead in detention, despite orders of courts quashing his trial, not the least his “extraordinary rendition” from Kenya on June 29, 2022, after he had bailed from his bail, as soldiers reportedly invaded his Isiama, Afara-Ukwu community in Abia State, and missed him by the whiskers.

Besides, the authorities have ignored the pleas by individuals, groups, and the apex Igbo social and cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to release Kanu, to douse tension; ensure lifting of the IPOB-imposed “sit-at-home” on Mondays that’s virtually grounded the economy of the South East; and stop the rampant blood-letting in the zone by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the IPOB, and a ghostly band of ‘Unknown Gunmen’ (UGM).

In his rage against his “enemies,” Kanu hasn’t spared his lawyers, whom he’s disparaged – even in open court – as not properly handling the many continuously-amended count-charges against him, thereby changing the counsel as frequently as one changes clothes.

But suddenly, and surprisingly on Friday, March 21, 2025, Kanu set aside his confrontational attitude, and “apologised” for his indiscretions towards the Judiciary, judges, government’s lawyers and his own counsel.

After Kanu dispensed with his prior lawyer, and said he’s going to defend himself going forward, he hired Chief Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who conveyed Kanu’s plea for “forgiveness.”

With a new judge, a new lawyer, amended charges, and starting his trial de novo (afresh) on seven counts, to which he’s pleaded not guilty, Kanu apologised for his outburst at the last court hearing.

Those Kanu sought their forgiveness include: the Judiciary, particularly the Federal High Court, Abuja, venue of his trial; Justice Binta Nyako, the previous trial judge, who on September 24, 2024, removed herself, based on Kanu’s insistence, and adjourned the case indefinitely; and the government prosecutor, and his own lawyers.

In early March 2025, as reported by The Cable, Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, stated that the trial would start afresh following the appointment of a new judge by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, on March 8.

Thus, Kanu’s arraignment on Friday, March 21, came before Justice James Omotosho. At resumption of trial, Chief Agabi (SAN), announced himself as Kanu’s new counsel. After Kanu pleaded not guilty to the seven counts, Agabi told the court that the defence was ready to proceed with the trial.

“And for the fact that the case has dragged on for 10 years,” Justice Omotosho granted accelerated hearing, and adjourned to April 29, May 2 and 6 for trial.

However, Agabi had a formal apology to make, which he read out, asking the offended to forgive Kanu for his attacks against them in the open court, “as the outburst stemmed from his protracted trial.”

Agabi’s words: “In expressing his anger, he (Kanu) attacked the federal high court, he attacked Justice Binta Nyako, he attacked the prosecutor and his own lawyers.

“I hereby apologise to Justice Binta Nyako. She did not deserve the unjust attack. I apologise to Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN). He deserves the highest respect.

He was castigated without reservations. “I appeal for forgiveness. Kanu is a good man but all of us cannot be of one mind. He is not perfect but is defending the cause of Igbo people who are resilient, fearless and using their God-given talents to give a good account of themselves.

“We may have misgivings but we must seek forgiveness. In resolving our differences, let us employ peace and not violence to resolve our differences.”

In response, Awomolo said he was moved by the plea and had forgiven Kanu for all he said against him. “I’m not a persecutor but a prosecutor,” Awomolo said, adding: “I will work to ensure quick resolution of the charges (against Kanu).”

