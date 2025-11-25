New Telegraph

November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025
  3. Nnamdi Kanu Speaks…

Nnamdi Kanu Speaks From Sokoto Custodial Cent

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu insists his terrorism conviction is unconstitutional.

He praised Nigerians who stood by him through his trial and conviction for rejecting injustice.

Speaking through his younger brother Emmanuel, who visited him at the Sokoto Custodial Centre alongside Dr Maxwell Opara, Kanu insisted that no individual could be convicted under a repealed law.

Emmanuel said: “He has instructed me to inform the public that his conviction was without legal basis, as no individual can be convicted under a repealed law.”

According to the separatist leader, his final written address, which was anchored on a fair hearing, was also denied and he stressed that the evidence relied upon by the court was not included in the charge sheet or presented as evidence against him.

He said: “The court’s reliance on struck-out charges from Justice Binta Nyako.” The IPOB chief urged judges and lawyers to carefully examine the judgment and uphold the laws of the land.

