Nnamdi Kanu Sacks Legal Team, Opts To Defend Himself

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed all members of his legal team handling his ongoing trial.

Kanu informed the court on Wednesday morning that he had decided to personally conduct his defence, opting to represent himself in the matter.

Following his declaration, the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) leading the team, headed by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), formally announced their withdrawal from further participation in the case.

Kanu is currently addressing the court from the dock, where he is challenging the court’s jurisdiction to continue hearing the charges against him.

Details shortly…