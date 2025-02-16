Nnamdi Kanu Rejects Trial By Corrupt Court

Share

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has issued an open letter rejecting trial by what he described as a corrupt and biased judiciary, insisting he would rather remain in detention indefinitely.

The Pro-Biafran leader who spoke through his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor on Sunday declared that he would not submit to a trial conducted by any court that lacks constitutional credibility.

He stated, “I would rather remain in detention for the rest of my life than be tried by a corrupt and biased court or judge.”

He further emphasized, “If it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it.

“I will not succumb to any trial conducted by any judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster. Not now, not ever.”

In his letter, Kanu accused the Nigerian government of judicial manipulation since his controversial extradition from Kenya in 2021.

READ ALSO:

He referenced a 2017 Federal High Court ruling that declared IPOB a lawful group, arguing that the federal government bypassed due process to label the organization a terrorist group through ex parte proceedings.

He also cited an October 2022 ruling that deemed his extraordinary rendition and detention unconstitutional, asserting that his continued incarceration violates his fundamental human rights.

Kanu criticized the government’s actions, stating that instead of appealing the 2017 ruling, former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, through a letter signed by the late Abba Kyari, obtained a proscription order against IPOB without giving him or the group an opportunity for defence.

He also quoted the 2022 judgment, which condemned his detention, describing it as a violation of his dignity and fundamental rights.

The IPOB leader concluded by insisting that a responsible government would have respected the court’s decision and sought peaceful resolutions.

He maintained that his prolonged detention highlights the executive and judicial fraud allegedly perpetrated against him and the broader struggle for self-determination in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: