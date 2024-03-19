Nnamdi Kanu Recounts How He Sacrifice His Parents For Biafra Freedom

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday disclosed that his parents were sacrificed in the struggle to free the Southeast from Nigeria.

This is as he blamed the current insecurity in the South East region on certain members of the administration rather than himself.

During his court appearance in Abuja, Kanu stated that certain government officials are responsible for the carnage occurring in the Southeast.

The Biafra agitator noted that people responsible for the unrest in the Southeast are not IPOB members and ought to be held accountable for their crimes.

Kanu said: “Some People In government are making money from the insecurity happening in the Southeast. They’re sponsoring the bloodbath. Anyone responsible for the insecurity and killing in the Southeast must be dealt with.

“You can’t be Killing our people and say you’re fighting for Biafra. I sacrificed my parents, so why would I want to kill our people?

“Anybody committing a crime cannot go free. I swear it. Anybody committing a crime in the East cannot go free. They are doing it because I am in the DSS (custody).

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the South East in the name of IPOB is a goner and they know it. Let me come out of this mess, only two minutes there will be peace in the East.”