Nnamdi Kanu: October 10 Likely ‘Freedom Day’ For The Separatist Leader

Many Nigerians – and certainly majority of Igbo, home and abroad – have followed the 10-year (since 2015) epic legal battle by the Nigerian government to link leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to an alleged treasonable felony and terrorism, resulting to deaths and destruction.

Yet, many Nigerians are unaware that Friday, October 10, 2025, could be “freedom day” for Kanu, whose journey to a long detention stemmed from his agitation for a separate “State of Biafra” from Nigeria – an attempt to resuscitate the defunct “Republic of Biafra” that led to the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1970.

On Friday, July 29, 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, adjourned till October 10 a ruling on whether to allow a “no-case submission” by the defence, and free Kanu.

A “no case submission” is a legal argument that the defence usually moves after the prosecution has presented its case, to show that the evidence isn’t enough to prove the allegation against the defendant.

If the judge rules in his favour, Kanu will regain freedom from his “solitary confinement” at the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS), where he’s been held since 2021 following his rendition from Kenya, where he was traced to after he jumped bail in 2017.

But if the judge rejects his application, and refuses to grant him a fresh bail, Kanu will enter a defence, and his detention will continue at the DSS dungeon or in the Abuja Correctional Centre, where he had pleaded to be returned, to no avail.

At the July 29, 2025, proceedings when the counsel concluded their addresses on the “no-case submission,” Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), called for dismissal of the trial, and Kanu’s acquittal, arguing that the prosecution had failed to prove its case “beyond reasonable doubt.”

In a similar reporting by ‘The Nation’ on July 18, and ‘The Guardian’ on July 19, Agabi noted the prosecution’s failure to prove a single element of the offences charged, and bring before the court anyone who claimed he’s incited by Kanu’s broadcasts, which Agabi termed “mere boasting.”

“This man (Kanu) can boast. He was just boasting. He said ‘I can bring the world to a standstill.’ I don’t see anything wrong with that. You don’t prosecute a man for mere boasting,” Agabi said Agabi said that Kanu, like other Nigerians, was concerned about Nigeria’s state of insecurity, hence he’d advocated self-defence against killer attackers.

Claiming Kanu’s detention violates International Law, which forbids solitary confinement beyond 15 days, Agabi said: “He (Kanu) is no longer normal on account of his solitary confinement. The case has been pending for 10 years. “Memories have been lost, which is why most of the prosecution witnesses were saying ‘they can’t remember, they don’t know’ when they were asked questions.”

Agabi stated that the witnesses’ responses didn’t satisfy the requirement of “proof beyond reasonable doubt,” adding that the prosecution failed to respond to 10 issues, which the defence raised in its 40-point address. “If they (prosecution) failed to respond to one or two issues, it is enough for the court to acquit the defendant.

But, in this case, the prosecution failed to respond to 10 issues raised by the defence,” Agabi said. Agabi flayed the proscription of IPOB without the President’s approval, saying: “Without the President’s approval, there cannot be any proscription. We are saying there is no proscription, because there is no presidential approval. If they have it, they should bring it.”

Noting the Court of Appeal ruling relating to Kanu’s alleged unlawful importation of a radio transmitter into Nigeria, Agabi, who argued that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to try the charge, called for dismissal of the entire case, and acquittal of Kanu.

Well, we’ve seen this movie before, with Kanu returned again and again to solitary confinement. Perhaps, the storyline may be different this time!

In response to Agabi’s address, the prosecuting counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the court to reject Kanu’s no-case submission, and allow him to enter a defence in the charge against him.

Awomolo said the prosecution supplied sufficient evidence to warrant Kanu to enter a defence, “to explain why he engaged in terrorism activities that promoted violence and destruction, including the killing of not less than 170 security officials.”

Awomolo argued that contrary to the defence lawyer’s claim, the prosecution’s reply addressed all issues raised, to the effect that, “the no-case submission is of no moment.”

He adduced reasons why the court should dismiss the no-case submission, including taking a sweeping view of the evidence led so far, and determine whether a prima facie case was made out against the defendant to warrant his being called to enter a defence.

Awomolo noted that Kanu, in the video and audio evidence tendered by the prosecution, admitted being the leader of IPOB, “which he knew was a proscribed group,” adding that Kanu, in other videos, admitted to making broadcasts in which he called for violence and destruction.

Explaining that the law prohibits statements that could cause fear in the mind of the people, Awomolo asked: “Why will somebody say a terrorist, who boasted that security men and other people should be killed, should be allowed to go free?”

Dismissing the claim that Kanu had been in solitary confinement for 10 years, Awomolo said: “For three years, the delay has been the shenanigans of the defence team, not that of the prosecution. Their case (accusation) that this case has lasted for 10 years is not true.

They are the cause of the delay.” Awomolo argued that since the issue of IPOB’s ban is before the Supreme Court, it would be inappropriate for the trial court to pronounce on whether the proscription was properly done.

Stressing that Kanu’s aim was to create a separate State of Biafra, with about 170 security men killed in the process “because of his boasting,” Awomolo queried, “Why was he boasting?

When a person is boasting and threatening death and violence, that cannot be said to be mere boasting,” and urged the court to call on Kanu to “come and explain what his boasting was about.”

In summary, the prosecution holds that a prima facie case has been made, such that the court should dismiss Nnamdi Kanu’s “no-case submission,” and order him to enter a defence of the felony and terrorism charge against him.