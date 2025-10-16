Nnamdi Kanu Medically Fit To Stand Trial – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the illness of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, does not appear to be life-threatening.

New Telegraph recalls that in a ruling on September 26, the presiding judge, James Omotosho, had issued an order directing the president of the NMA to constitute an investigative panel to ascertain the defendant’s health status.

According to the panel’s report, which was submitted to the court on Monday, October 13, by the prosecution team led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and partly read in open court during Thursday’s proceedings, the medical body stated that the defendant’s ailment does not pose any immediate danger to his life and confirmed that he is fit to stand trial.

Relying on the medical findings and in the absence of any objection from counsel to the parties, Justice Omotosho ruled that the court was satisfied that the defendant could proceed with his trial.

The judge consequently granted Kanu six consecutive days, beginning from October 23, to open and close his defence.

Additionally, Justice Omotosho granted an oral application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), seeking permission for a private consultation between the defendant and his legal team outside the Department of State Services premises.

Agabi had argued that the defence team feared their discussions with Kanu might be monitored or recorded by the DSS.

The court therefore approved that the private meeting be held within the courtroom, with only Kanu and his lawyers present. The consultation is scheduled to take place between 9 am and 12 noon on 22 October, ahead of the resumption of the trial on October 23.