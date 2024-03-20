Nnamdi Kanu loses another bail bid

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday refused to grant the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) bail in the alleged terrorism charges preferred against him.

The court declined to grant him bail on the grounds that his earlier bail application was rejected. Justice Nyako said the only option open to Kanu was to go to the Court of Appeal to challenge the earlier refusal.

She also refused to give unfettered access to just anybody to visit Kanu in custody for security reasons. Kanu on February 26 applied for a fresh bail and predicted his request mainly on the ground that he might not be able to put up a good defence in the charges against him unless admitted to bail to have unfettered access to his lawyers.

He also claimed to be suffering from acute hypertension and acute heart disease, among others. However, the Federal Government objected to the request because he was once granted bail but fled the country.

Justice Nyako asked the defendant to proceed to the appellate to ventilate his anger against the earlier decision of her court rather than coming back with the same request. Meanwhile, Kanu has distanced himself from the violence in the South East.

He said those behind the violence in the name of being IPOB members would not be spared. He claimed that violence has persisted in the region because he was being held in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He said: “Anybody committing crimes cannot go free. I swear it. “Anybody committing crimes in the East cannot go free. “They are doing it because I am in the DSS (custody). If I were to be outside, nobody could try this.

“I suspect that some people in the government are complicit. They are making money with insecurity. “They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes this nonsense will stop. Who is the bagger or idiot that will speak when I am talking?

“That I will give an order in the East. Who is the idiot that I will give an order that will counter it? Nobody can. “Anybody involved in any form of violence in the East in the name of IPOB is a goner and they know it. Let me come out of this mess. In only two minutes there will be peace in the East. “