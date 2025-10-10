Nnamdi Kanu: Jonathan To Meet Tinubu Over Continued Detention – Sowore

The 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore made this known in a statement issued on his X handle following a meeting with Jonathan in Abuja on Friday, October 10.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the human rights activist said their discussion centred on the “Urgent and compelling need to address Kanu’s case “decisively and justly.”

Sowore noted that with this development, Jonathan joins a growing list of Nigerians who have called for justice in Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

The activist reiterated his call for Kanu’s release, saying the IPOB leader “remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalisation in Nigeria.”

He also urged political, cultural, and religious leaders, including Peter Obi, Chukwuma Soludo, Alex Otti, Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, Oby Ezekwesili, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s John Mbata, to join the campaign for Kanu’s release.

Sowore said, “Earlier today in Abuja, I met with former President @GEJonathan (Goodluck Jonathan) to discuss the continued incarceration of Mazi @NnamdiKanu

“President Jonathan agreed that there is an urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly. I thank him sincerely for recognising the importance of resolving Kanu’s case in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing.

“Particularly assuring was that he promised to meet @officialabat (President Bola Tinubu) to discuss this issue as soon as possible.

“A list that already includes ex-Vice President @atiku, Femi Falana SAN, Senator @ShehuSani, and many others across political and regional divides,” Sowore said.