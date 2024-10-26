Nnamdi Kanu In Good Health – Aguocha

Share

…Optimistic of Political Solution For His Release

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano, Umuahi North and Umuahi South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Obi Aguocha has said the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in good health and doing well.

Aguocha, who visited Kanu at the Department of State Security’s (DSS) facility in Abuja last Thursday disclosed this at the weekend, in a statement released by his media office.

The statement reads “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is keeping well and looks strong. Hon. Aguocha appreciates the commendable efforts of the new leadership of the DSS in ensuring that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s healthcare needs are met, including the approval of his request for access and attention to private medical care and to a doctor of his choice, to which Hon. Obi Aguocha is pleased to confirm that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has received private medical attention as recent as the 3rd of October, 2024.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha remains optimistic that in the end, a political solution will be achieved, leading to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and also for the peace and stability of the South East”.

According to the statement, “A few days ago, the lawyers to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu reached out to his Honourable member, Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South federal constituency. This was in relation to the long-running difficulties being encountered by the legal team in their efforts to gain access and meet with their client.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha took urgent steps in writing the Department of State Security [DSS] and Dr Tajudeen Abbas [GCON], Honourable Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, seeking their immediate intervention.

“A meeting of the aforementioned was positive to the effect that Hon. Obi Aguocha having inquired from the DSS, who informed that the seeming pause to accessing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was occasioned by his lawyers asking the judge to recuse herself, which requires further legal process and is also known to both parties.

“Additionally, Hon. Obi Aguocha had a physical audience with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, 24th of October 2024, in the company of an immediate family member, namely Ms. Ezioma Stella Ikpo. Hon. Obi Aguocha fully briefed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu about the circumstances during their meeting.

“Furthermore, a resolution was reached regarding the lack of access to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by his legal team, who hereby are granted the requisite access to their client.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha deeply appreciates the uncommon and courageous effort of the Honourable Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives for his quick intervention, which has facilitated these positive outcomes.

“It should be noted that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended and other relevant instruments of the United Nations should be upheld.

“Hon. Obi Aguocha is cognizant of the concerns of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team and appreciates their professionalism in this matter”.

