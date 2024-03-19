Nnamdi Kanu: I’m Suffering From Congestive Cancer

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is currently has revealed he is suffering from congestive cancer.

Speaking during his appearance at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nnamdi Kanu said the Department of State Services (DSS)’, which is currently caring for him, is not paying enough attention to his health.

He said: “The Court is entitled to change its mind. They will change their mind. My right must be respected. My right to fair hearing must be respected.

“I have congestive heart failure. Basically they want to keep me alive so that when they calculate that I’m about to give up, that my heart is about to pack up, they’ll now say ‘go’. “So that when I go outside, I’ll die outside. That’s what they’re trying to do. The medications they’ve been giving to me have not worked “They don’t know what they’re doing. They know they don’t know what they’re doing.”