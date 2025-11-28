Nnamdi Kanu: Hope Over Kalu’s Advocacy

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu has been canvassing for a political solution to the case of the jailed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kalu, and expressing optimism that reconciliation is possible, PHILIP NYAM reviews the advocacy

Since his election as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu had assumed the role of a peacemaker and a solution advocate in the hostile security situation in the South-East geopolitical zone and the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who was last week sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of Abuja Federal High Court on conviction for terrorism-related offences.

Throughout Kanu’s prosecution, the deputy speaker was unwavering in his quest for a political solution, assuring at every point that efforts were being made to reach a compromise and ensure the release of the IPOB leader. Although, this was not to be until last Thursday, when Kanu was eventually convicted and sentenced, Kalu remained upbeat.

Immediately after Kanu lost at the High Court, the deputy speaker through his Chief Press Secretary, Livinus Nwabughiogu issued a statement titled, “Nnamdi Kanu: All hope not lost,” in which he expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s disposition to listening to the plea of Igbo leaders to temper justice with mercy. “Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed optimism that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will be freed through a political approach. He said that all hope for his freedom is not lost,” the statement read in part.

The deputy speaker, who noted that a political solution is being pursued to ultimately secure Kanu’s release, also expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders on the matter. He urged the people of the South-East and indeed, all Nigerians to remain calm, assuring that all hope is not lost’.

“It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify requests for the President’s intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm,” he said.

The beginning

Kalu’s advocacy did not start with the sentencing of the IPOB leader. It formally began on December 29, 2023, when the deputy speaker unveiled the Peace In South- East Project (PISE-P) to tackle the state of insecurity in the zone.

The initiative ultimately canvassed the adoption of a non-kinetic approach to resolving the problem of insecurity bedeviling the zone. In his address at the event, Kalu said his goal for initiating the PISEP was to foster peace, unity, and development in the South-East. He added that the project also aims at promoting reconciliation among communities and individuals affected by past conflicts.

His words: “When I embarked on the project, my vision was clear — to foster peace, unity, and development in our region through a nonkinetic approach. The South-East has long been known for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant communities and enterprising people. Yet, we have faced our fair share of challenges, including socio-economic disparities, insecurities, political tensions and occasional conflicts.

“We recognise the need to address the root causes of conflict, including socio-economic disparities and political tensions. Empowering communities is another crucial goal of the project, providing them with the necessary resources, skills, and opportunities for sustainable development. “Our goals in the South East Project are clear. We aim to promote reconciliation among communities and individuals affected by past conflicts.

We recognize the need to address the root causes of conflict, including socio-economic disparities and political tensions. Empowering communities is another crucial goal of the project, providing them with the necessary resources, skills, and opportunities for sustainable development. “We also believe in the power of engaging youth in the peacebuilding process.

By empowering young people with education, training, and leadership opportunities, we are investing in the region’s future. Inclusivity and social justice are core values we aim to foster, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances, have equal access to opportunities and resources.

“Cultivating a culture of peace is essential in our journey. We must promote dialogue, tolerance, and non-violence as core values within our communities. By working towards these goals, we aim to create a more peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive region for all its residents”. The deputy speaker added that the initiative represents a significant mile- stone in the journey towards lasting peace and development.

“It is a comprehensive framework that encompasses various strategies, programmes and projects aimed at addressing the root causes of conflict, promoting reconciliation, and empowering communities. “But let us remember that the journey towards peace is not a destination.

It is an ongoing process, one that requires our unflinching commitment and dedication. We must continue to foster inclusivity, promote social justice, and empower our youth. “We must invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. We must create opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development.

And above all, we must cultivate a culture of peace, respect, and understanding. As the pioneer of peace in the South East Project, I am deeply grateful for the support and collaboration of each one of you. “Together, we have shown the world the power of unity, the strength of diversity, and the beauty of our shared humanity. Let us continue to build upon the foundation we have laid, to strive for a South East that is prosperous, peaceful, and inclusive,” he said.

On Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Kalu opined that the achievement of peace and security in the South-East was the prerequisite for demanding for the release of Kanu. While speaking with newsmen in his Bende country home, Kalu explained that the South-East will only realise its objective of securing the release of Kanu through peaceful negotiations and not by armtwisting the federal government.

He described several efforts by the leadership of the South-East to secure Kanu’s release as playing to the gallery, insisting that the widely held belief in the South- East that peace will automatically return to the zone once Kanu is released is erroneous.

His words: “To get Kanu released is not about how much you talk about it on the pages of the newspapers or screens of television stations, it needs strategic thinking and strategic steps to get it done. Many thought that by arm-twisting the Federal Government through stayat- home every Monday, through violence and destruction, Kanu would be immediately released. You can never arm-twist the Federal Government, but you can dialogue.”

He also described the threat to burn down the region, if the Federal Government refused to listen to request free Kanu as shooting oneself on the foot. Speaking frankly to his people, the deputy speaker noted that “the houses you are shooting at are in the South- East. The people you are killing are south-easterners.” He added: “When you say, if you don’t release Kanu, the people will stay at home and not go to work, people are going to work in other parts of the country.

So, who are you shooting? It’s like a man shooting his own leg and taking accolades for it, and this is the greatest level of folly.” According to him, the action of those tormenting the region was tantamount to daring the Federal Government to say “its fire-for-fire and violence for violence.” He said: “So, critically thinking, the best approach is to reduce the violence in the region and create a platform for negotiation.”

Kalu insisted that President Tinubu had not committed any sin against the South-East, but argued that the President, on the contrary, had shown love to the region. Again, while speaking virtually at the special edition of “The Ben Kalu’s Mandate,” a radio programme, Kalu said that while the court processes are ongoing, political solutions are being worked out.

He had said, “The Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) has reconciliation in the mix of what we are trying to achieve. We recognize the importance of our brother, Nnamdi Kanu, in the peace agenda we are pushing.

That’s the truth and I have been very vocal about it, I am not hiding it. “I have always told people that I will never deny Nnamdi Kanu. He’s my brother. We come from the same place, and I will never be happy having him incarcerated when we can have him out and increase our pursuit towards peace.

But we may not advance all the things we are doing backdoor but I can assure you that all the powers-that-be in this country know that people like us are not sitting on the fence. “I don’t know about the next person, but I am talking about Benjamin Kalu. I am not sitting on the fence about it. I am lobbying. We cannot go about this before the court. I am more interested in using a political solution towards resolving this.

So, I am asking for one or two things from the federal government.” With Kanu now in prison, more individuals and groups have joined in the call for a political solution in order not to worsen the inclement political and security situation across the country. However, many analysts are of the view that if he is released, the decision will calm frayed nerves.