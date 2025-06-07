Nnamdi Kanu Has No Case To Answer, IPOB Tells FG, Int’l Community

Share

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is a prisoner of conscience with no case to answer.

The group condemned the Nigerian government and the international community over what it described as the continued prosecution of Kanu on false charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, calling it a gross violation of his fundamental rights.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Saturday in Abuja, the group demanded justice rather than mercy.

The statement read in part:

“We call on Nigerians, the international community, and all lovers of justice to heed this clarion call: Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has no case to answer. His ongoing persecution is a gross violation of his rights and an indictment of Nigeria’s judiciary, which has become a tool for judicial terrorism and dereliction of duty.

“For years, Nigerians have been misled by a false narrative pushed by the Nigerian state and its compliant media, alleging charges of treason and terrorism against our leader. The treasonable felony charges were struck out years ago by former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, who admitted the case was unwinnable. No treason was committed.

“Desperate to silence the Biafran struggle, the Nigerian state fabricated terrorism charges, despite the Federal High Court ruling that IPOB is a lawful organization. This ruling was unlawfully overturned through forum shopping by Malami, who secured a proscription order from Justice Kafarati’s court without granting IPOB the fair hearing guaranteed under Section 36 of Nigeria’s Constitution. This exposes the judiciary as a tool of oppression rather than justice.

“The Court of Appeal’s use of a civil procedure—stay of execution—to overturn a valid criminal judgment that discharged and acquitted Kanu is an abuse of judicial process. The Nigerian government’s desperation to suppress our struggle has led to this travesty.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a prisoner of conscience, detained for his unwavering commitment to the self-determination of the Biafran people. The Nigerian state has no case against him. Should he defend himself, the world will see the unraveling of Nigeria’s façade of justice. IPOB is not begging for mercy; we demand justice. God Almighty stands with us.

“The Nigerian judiciary, particularly Justice Tsammani and his co-panelists, have violated legal principles by using civil procedures to overturn criminal rulings, further exposing the hypocrisy of those claiming to uphold the law.

“This persecution is not only an attack on one man but an assault on justice, truth, and the rule of law. Nigeria risks destroying its global reputation and reducing its judiciary to a laughingstock.

“Those encouraging the Tinubu regime to continue this path do not wish Nigeria well. They underestimate the unyielding resolve of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the righteousness of the Biafran cause. His courage, even in detention, remains a testament to his indomitable spirit.”

