Nnamdi Kanu: Group Demands Respect For Rule Of Law

The rights advocacy group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Global Defence Consortium, has urged Nigeria’s partners and the international community to make compliance with the rule of law a precondition for sending financial and technical aid to Nigeria over its failure to uphold justice for the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The call is among the measures adopted to mount pressure on the Nigerian government to let Kanu go unconditionally, as the group called for global solidarity for the October 20 peaceful protest being promoted by activist Omoyele Sowore, for his release.

The group, in a statement on Monday, described Kanu’s continued trial as an abuse of court processes and a travesty of justice, arguing that he had already been acquitted by the October 13, 2022, Abuja Court of Appeal judgement.

The statement reads: “On October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, delivered a landmark unanimous judgement in Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu (Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CR/625C/2018), discharging and acquitting Kanu on all counts in Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.

The statement further observed that Kanu’s “ongoing persecution exemplifies a grotesque perversion of Nigeria’s judicial system— propped up by executive lawlessness”.

The group in the statement signed by its Co-Chair, Dr Idawarifa Ebirien, faulted the resurrection of the trial after a Court of Appeal had discharged him of the terrorism charge earlier preferred against him.

It also frowned at the slow pace of “his resurrected trial” and the refusal of the Government to release him to attend to his failing health.

The group therefore called on the international community, human rights bodies, and global leaders to demand Kanu’s “immediate release, an end to his sham trial, and accountability for those who have subverted justice,” insisting that such a conspiracy of silence in the face of anarchy was worrisome.

“Kanu’s ordeal,” according to the statement, “Is not an isolated injustice but a canary in the coal mine of Nigeria’s eroding rule of law”, and ” for a non-violent activist to be renditioned and tried in courts violates international laws.”

It also urged urgent action from “the UN, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Criminal Court, ICC, to investigate alleged ‘judicial corruption and rendition crimes vis-a-vis Kanu’s trial,’ as well as a probe of the security agencies for contempt and bias in court orders concerning Kanu.

Still on the point of law, the Global Defence Consortium observed that, “For the critical eight days from October 14 to 20, 2022, the prosecution filed its notice of appeal but secured no stay of execution.

The judgment thus took immediate, self-executing effect, vaporising the case file and crystallising Kanu’s liberty as a matter of law.”