Nnamdi Kanu: Group Accuse Rep Member Of Sabotaging National Security

…writes Speaker over counter resolutions seeking unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement has accused Obinna Aguocha, the Chairman Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in Abia State communities, of sabotaging national security.

This was contained in a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas to reconstitute and caution the Ad-hoc Committee, over what it described as a breach of House Rules and an attempt to undermine national security.

Convener of the group, Rev. Solomon Semaka in the petition sighted by newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, accused Aguocha of making unguarded utterances that stand against the resolutions of both Chambers of the 10th National Assembly with the possibility of jeopardizing the peace and security of the region and Nigeria at large.

According to him, anybody canvassing for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release without recourse to the earlier resolution of the 10th National Assembly calling for continued intervention, investigation and wider consultation given all that was alleged to have done, was “unpatriotic and treacherous.”

The petition partly reads: “While we commend the 10th National Assembly for its proactive steps taken so far to end insecurity in the region, we are dismayed by the unwholesome activities and unguarded statements of the Hon. Obinna Aguocha led Ad -hoc Committee including calling for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“This runs afoul with the resolutions of both Chambers on the security situation in the region and is therefore counterproductive. In the interest of national security, the Chairman should be recused and the Committee reconstituted.”

The group reminded the Speaker of the role played by Nnamdi Kanu in destabilizing the region starting with his illegal broadcasts in 2010, which it noted had incited and encouraged the majority of criminal activities in the region. This, the CSO maintained has led to the recruitment of foot soldiers, indoctrination and widespread criminality which has directly threatened our national security.

“Over the years, Mr Kanu and his lieutenants, starting with his illegal Radio Biafra, have misled, indoctrinated and recruited thousands of young people in a criminal secessionist enterprise resulting in thousands of deaths, destruction of infrastructure worth billions of naira, stampeding socio-economic growth in the region using the infamous sit -at -a home charade.”

The group equally accused Mr Nnamdi Kanu of hiding under the self-actualisation of the People’s Republic of Biafra to run his personal entrepreneurship with a few criminal syndicates both within and outside the country and wondered why any lawmaker would contemplate the idea of unconditional release of Mr Nnamdi Kanu without regard to the rule of law.

“Except Hon. Obinna is desperately seeking political relevance and survival at the expense of the innocent victims of IPOB and ESN, he cannot be spared for his unguarded comments and so-called resolutions. Contemplating the implementation of the resolution of the Obinna Aguocha-led committee will only jeopardize national security and further destroy the region. As a group, we welcome every genuine attempt to restore peace in the region as long as it is clearly in the best interest of national security and the people of the region”.

The petition further called for disciplinary actions against the lawmaker to serve as a deterrent to others and prayed for the Speaker to compel Hon. Obinna to “retract his statements and offer unreserved apologies to the house and the people of the region, order an investigation in the Committee’s activities and reaffirm its earlier position rejecting any unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu to save the integrity and image of the House.”