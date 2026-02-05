The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed an appeal before the Abuja Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the judgment of the Federal High Court that sentenced him to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Kanu was convicted on seven counts of terrorism preferred against him by the Federal Government.

In the notice of appeal he personally signed, the pro-Biafran leader accused the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, of committing errors of law that led to a miscarriage of justice.

In his first ground of appeal, Kanu faulted the trial court for failing to resolve issues arising from the disruption of his initial trial proceedings in 2017.

He argued that the judge erred in law “By failing to resolve the procedural and competence consequences of the foundational disruption of the original trial process in September 2017 (Operation Python Dance II), thereby occasioning a miscarriage of justice.”

Kanu recalled that his residence at Afara-Ukwu was invaded by security agents during Operation Python Dance II in September 2017, an operation he said resulted in deaths, destruction of property, and the disruption of ongoing proceedings.

“The said operation resulted in deaths and destruction and triggered disruption of the earlier proceedings,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

He maintained that the trial court ought to have first determined the legal implications of the disruption before continuing with the case.

“The Appellant’s case thereafter proceeded in a manner that required the trial court to first determine the legal effect of that foundational disruption on competence.

“The trial court proceeded to take evidence and deliver judgment without first resolving the foundational competence implications arising from the said State action.

“The judgment of conviction was delivered on 20 November 2025, notwithstanding the unresolved foundational competence issues.”

Kanu also accused the trial judge of proceeding to judgment without ruling on his pending preliminary objection challenging the competence of the proceedings.

He said Justice Omotosho erred in law “by failing, refusing or neglecting to hear and determine the Appellant’s pending Preliminary Objection challenging the competence of the proceedings before proceeding to trial and judgment.”

According to him, the objection, which was supported by affidavit evidence, raised jurisdictional issues that were left unresolved.

“The Learned Trial Judge did not hear or determine the objection. The court proceeded with evidence and delivered judgment on 20 November 2025, while the objection remained pending and undetermined.”

On another ground, Kanu argued that the court proceeded to judgment while his bail application was still pending, which he said affected the fairness of the trial.

He further challenged the sentencing procedure, alleging that the court imposed a sentence without allowing him to address the court in mitigation.

According to him, “Upon conviction, the Appellant was not afforded the opportunity to address the court in mitigation (allocutus). The sentence was imposed without allocutus. The court did not consider relevant mitigation or sentencing factors.**”

Kanu urged the Court of Appeal to set aside his conviction on all counts in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, quash the sentences imposed by the trial court, and enter a verdict of acquittal.

He specifically prayed for “An Order of the Honourable Court of Appeal discharging and acquitting the Appellant in respect of all the counts in charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.”