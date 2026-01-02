The Nigerian military on Friday said security in the South East has improved significantly following the imprisonment of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, as well as increased troop operations in the region.

The Nigerian Army made this disclosure on Friday while giving a detailed analysis of the state of security in the South-East region of the country.

According to Major Gen. Michael Onoja noted that crimes and other criminal activities have been drastically minimised across the South-East over the past year as a result of sustained military pressure in the South-Eastern states and recent court judgment against the leadership of the group.

Gen. Onoja noted that the jailing of Simon Ekpa by the Government of the Republic of Finland and the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja have dealt a huge blow to the operational strength of the group, weakening its ability to coordinate and execute attacks.

“Crimes and other criminal activities have significantly decreased during the year following troops’ intensified operations across the South-Eastern states, as well as the recent court rulings against their leader, Simon Ekpa, who was jailed by the Government of the Republic of Finland, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Onoja said.

He further noted that these developments have “substantially degraded the group’s capabilities,” noting that the extremists had previously relied on attacking lightly manned checkpoints and security outposts.

Onoja buttressed that such attacks often culminated in the killing of security personnel, with weapons seized and later used to carry out further terror activities in the region.

The military contended that the ongoing operations would be sustained to consolidate on recent gains, protect lives and property, and prevent the regrouping of criminal elements in the South-East.