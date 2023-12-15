Nnamdi Kanu: DSS Storm S’Court As Judgement Sets To Be Delivered

There is a heavy presence of armed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated judgment in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
New Telegraph gathered that DSS operatives blocked the road leading to the court and the Villa gate, turning back litigants and sympathisers of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader.
Recall that the Apex Court has fixed Friday, December 15 to deliver judgment in the terrorism case filed by the Federal Government against Kanu.
It was further gathered that journalists accredited by the Supreme Court with official tags were also turned back from accessing the Court premises.
It took the intervention of highly placed officials of the Court before the operatives grudgingly allowed newsmen.
The main entrance into the courtroom was blocked with an unmarked security vehicle where journalists were thoroughly frisked before being allowed entry.
At the time of this report, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led panel is being awaited to make the decision of the court known.
The Supreme Court had, on October 5, slated today to deliver its judgment on the appeal that is seeking to compel the Federal Government to release the embattled leader of IPOB from detention.
A five-member panel of the apex court headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, okayed the matter for judgment, after counsel for both parties adopted their final briefs of argument.