Alleged Terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu Declines To Enter Defence

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday put off his earlier plan to call witnesses in his defence in the ongoing trial for alleged terrorism offences.

New Telegraph recalls that the court had on Friday, October 24, adjourned till Monday, October 27, for Kanu to open his defence.

The IPOB leader had written to the court, indicating his intention to call witnesses and applied for a witness summons. He also begged the court for time to study his case file.

However, when the case was called on Monday, Kanu said he had gone through the case file and had realised that there was no valid charge against him.

He argued that since he is convinced that there is no valid charge against him and that he was subjected to an unlawful trial, there would be no need for him to open any defence.

Justice James Omotosho asked him to file a written address to that effect and serve the prosecution.

The judge advised him to consult experts in criminal law on the consequences of the option he has chosen.

The judge thereafter adjourned till the 4th, 5th and 6th November for the adoption of the final written addresses based on the defendant’s position that the evidence led so far and the charge had not established any case against him, or for the defendant to enter his defence.