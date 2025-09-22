Nnamdi Kanu: Court To Rule On ‘No-Case’ Submission Friday

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will on Friday, September 26, rule on the application filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on the no-case submission with the Nigerian Government.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by one of Kanu’s lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, on his verified X handle.

New Telegraph gathered that the court notification stated that if either party desires to postpone the hearing, he must apply to the Court as soon as possible for that purpose.

It, however, added that such an application, if based on any matter of fact, must be backed up with proof of facts.

“The scheduled ruling on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s no-case submission has been abridged from 10th October 2025 to Friday, 26th September 2025,” he wrote.

The IPOB leader is currently facing trial for terrorism due to his push for the actualisation of Biafra.