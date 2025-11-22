Nnamdi Kanu: Bianca Ojukwu Urges Calm, Calls For Dialogue

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has called for calm and restraint following the conviction and sentencing of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on terrorism charges on 20 November 2025.

Having returned from a five-day NTAC monitoring exercise in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Ojukwu described the outcome as “not anticipated nor prayed for, but a reality now upon us.”

She emphasized that this is a critical period for Nigerians, especially Ndigbo, to exercise patience and avoid any actions that could escalate tensions both locally and in the diaspora.

“There comes a time in the history of a people when there is need for calm. I advise Ndigbo and Nigerians as a whole to exercise utmost restraint,” she said.

Ojukwu urged Igbo stakeholders, including governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, clergy, traditional rulers, politicians, and business leaders to engage in constructive dialogue with government authorities.

She warned against inflammatory rhetoric, noting that it could lead to “diminishing returns, and in the worst-case scenario, yet another wasteland.”

She stressed that the most effective path to resolving the crisis is dialogue and collective engagement, highlighting the importance of justice, equity, and dignity for Ndigbo within Nigeria.

“I reassure Ndigbo, Nigerians, and our foreign partners that there are still prospects for a resolution that reduces national anxiety and societal trauma. Now is the time for all in Ala Igbo to work together sincerely for a political resolution involving all South Eastern states,” Ojukwu added.