Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Restore His Revoked Bail

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to reinstate the bail that was previously granted to him.

It would be recalled that the pro-Biafran leader was granted administrative bail on April 25, 2017, by the Federal High Court, however, the bail was then revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on the grounds that he had jumped bail.

Speaking in a petition written by his attorney, Aloy Ejimakor on Friday, Nnamdi Kanu emphasised that he had never jumped bail, in contrast to the decision that resulted in the revocation of his bail.

He insisted that he left Nigeria when security forces broke into his residence in Afaraukwu, Abia State, and denied jumping bail.

Aloy Ejimakor, petitioned the Abuja Federal High Court in a move of notice (FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015) asking that the bail revocation be overturned due to misrepresentation.

The Motion on Notice reads partly: “On 25 April 2017, the applicant was admitted to bail by this Honourable Court. The Applicant was enjoying his bail when he came under attack by agents of the Complainant at his home at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA, Abia State, whereupon the Applicant fled from Nigeria in what was purely an act of self-preservation.

READ ALSO:

“The bail of the applicant was revoked by this Honourable Court and a bench warrant issued against him upon the application of the Complainant made to this Honorable Court that the Applicant had jumped bail.

“The applicant was, pursuant to said bench warrant, subsequently kidnapped in Kenya by agents of the complainant and was brought to Nigeria by way of extraordinary rendition.

“The jurisdiction of this Honourable Court to try the Defendant, as well as issues pertaining to his bail and extraordinary rendition, were challenged up to the Supreme Court in SC/CR/1361/2022: BETWEEN FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA V. NNAMDI KANU, where their Lordships made a determined that the applicant’s bail ought not to have been revoked in the first place, being that it was the invasion of the applicant’s home that caused him to flee in order to secure his life and physical well-being.

“The order setting aside the applicant’s bail, the warrant of arrest and the forfeiture of his bail bond ought to be reversed by virtue of the decision of the Supreme Court. The bail of the applicant ought to be restored in the interest of justice.”