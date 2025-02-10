Nnamdi Kanu Appears Before Justice Nyako

Share

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court for the resumed hearing of his case.

During the resumed hearing, Justice Nyako said the Chief Judge had not accepted the recusal and referred the case back to her.

But Justice Nyako asked the defence team led by Ejimakor to write a written application if they still insist on the recusal.

The Prosecution counsel led by Adegboyega Awomolo, said they were ready for the commencement of trial as his witnesses were ready.

New Telegraph recalls that Kanu’s trial was stalled after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case following an oral application by the defendant on September 24, 2024.

The IPOB leader directly told Nyako that he no longer had confidence in her handling of his trial.

However, John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, reverted the file to Nyako on the ground that Kanu’s application must be brought formally before the court through a motion on notice.

Consequently, in a letter dated December 5, 2024, addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar, Adegboyega Awomolo, the prosecution counsel, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial.

Opposing the request for a trial date, the defence counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a letter dated December 9, 2024, said the ruling of the judge recusing herself remained valid.

