Nnamdi Kanu: All Hope Not Lost – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, could be freed through a political solution.

He assured that all hope for Kanu’s release is not lost.

Kalu’s comments followed a Federal High Court in Abuja sentencing Kanu to life imprisonment on Thursday. The Deputy Speaker said efforts are now being directed toward exploring political avenues to secure Kanu’s freedom.

He expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s willingness to listen to appeals from well-meaning Igbo leaders regarding the matter, stating that the President would not be averse to intervening.

Kalu urged the people of the South East and all Nigerians to remain calm.

He said, “It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court. Now that the court has concluded, it is time to intensify requests for the President’s intervention. We are sure that the President is not averse to it. We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm.”